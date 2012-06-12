FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: The right way to fire
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 12, 2012 / 12:58 PM / in 5 years

Management Tip of the Day: The right way to fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Many managers let anxiety drive the firing process instead of intellect, making a difficult moment even worse - and merely farming the dirty work out to a human resources associate is not good enough, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”One of the hardest things to do as a manager is to tell an employee he’s fired. Here are three tips for handling this gut-wrenching situation:

1. Bring answers. When a person is let go, he’s likely to have a lot of questions and concerns. Come prepared to address his logistical questions, such as when his last day is, how his peers will be notified, etc.

2. Listen, don’t react. Losing a job can be traumatic. Don’t get caught up in responding to your employee’s emotions. Listen with respect. Offer to talk again later when the emotions are not so raw.

3. Talk to your team. Firing an employee impacts everyone on your team. Not only does it change work assignments, but people might also wonder about their own job security. Share what information you can to reassure the people left behind.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Firing Someone the Right Way” by Ron Ashkenas.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.