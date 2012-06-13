FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Ethics trickle down from the top
June 13, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Management Tip of the Day: Ethics trickle down from the top

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Providing clear guidelines - and living out those values from the top - can help minimize the conflicts of interests and ethical challenges your employees face, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”You can’t anticipate every conflict of interest employees might encounter. But, you can increase the likeliness that employees act in the company’s best interest if you provide clear guidelines.

Try using the following tools:

1. The Mission. A well-crafted mission statement serves as a ‘true north’ for all employees to follow. Make sure all employees understand it.

2. The Values. What values should guide your employee’s behavior toward customers, suppliers, fellow employees, communities, and shareholders? Being clear about this can help employees avoid putting the company’s reputation at risk.

3. Culture. A strong corporate culture clarifies what is not allowed. Emphasize the codes of conduct relating to conflicts of interest, confidential information, bribery, discrimination, and harassment.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Managing Risks: A New Framework” by Robert S. Kaplan and Anette Mikes.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)

