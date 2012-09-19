Management Tip of the Day: Make your presentation relevant

BOSTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Successful public speakers make sure they adjust their presentations in some key ways to meet the needs of their audiences, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Every public speaking expert will tell you to get to know your audience ahead of time. But what do you do with that information?

You need to adjust your presentation to meet their needs in several ways:

1. Consider their comprehension. For example, a presentation to a technical group of decision makers is going to contain more quantitative detail than a presentation to a group of less technical junior managers.

2. Include everyone. With a mixed audience, try to address different perspectives explicitly to keep everyone interested. For example, ‘This will affect the product managers like this... and the engineers like this...’

3. Establish common ground. If you suspect the audience may be hostile, begin by emphasizing concerns you share. Turn the negative into a positive, if possible.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from ”The Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Presentation Skills.

(For the full post, see: here)