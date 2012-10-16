Management Tip of the Day: Chip away at that big project

BOSTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Big projects that loom far into the future can be the most difficult, given the tendency to put off any meaningful work on them while putting out everyday fires. But there are ways to manage, says Harvard Business Review.

”Big projects with far-off (or non-existent) deadlines can often be the most nerve-racking: You might put them off until the last minute, or let them sit on your to-do list mentally torturing you for months.

Here’s how to keep moving forward:

1. Make it a priority. If you have too many important goals, you’ll never get to the big ones. Slash your list until you’re left with only five, the long-term assignment being one of them.

2. Round up what you need. It’s hard to get started without the necessary tools, information, skills, and support.

3. Break it into smaller pieces. Group the work into manageable chunks and make sure you know how to do the first thing. Set a deadline for that first task and put it in your calendar.”

