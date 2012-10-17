FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Start your job the right way
October 17, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Start your job the right way

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Starting at a new company can bring out the same anxieties as starting at a new school as a child. Beyond the “where is the bathroom” question, there are some distinct ways to increase your chance of success, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”A new job is stressful. You’re not sure what’s expected of you or how to prove yourself. Here are three things you can do to increase your chances of success:

1. Plan your own onboarding process. Take responsibility for learning what you need to. Work with your manager to identify people you should get to know, locations you should visit, and products and services you should be familiar with.

2. Give advice. Because you’re still technically an outsider, offer your perspective on how the business is run and the key challenges it faces. Do this in a humble way so as not to offend.

3. Get an early win. Set one or two short-term goals that you can achieve early on. These should stem from your unique perspective and experience.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Breaking into a New Company” by Ron Ashkenas.

(For the full post, see: here)

