Management Tip of the Day: Ways to stop procrastination

BOSTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - If you are stuck in a cycle of procrastination, don’t despair - a few simple steps can help you break out of the malaise, says Harvard Business Review.

”Procrastination may feel like the human condition, but it doesn’t have to. To get out of your own way and increase your productivity, try these three tactics:

1. Set deadlines. Create a schedule with clear due dates for each task. Remind yourself by using visual cues: Set reminders in your calendar, add items to your to-do list, or put a sticky note on your computer screen.

2. Ask for help. Ask a trusted colleague to review your work. Knowing that she’s expecting it can spur you to get started.

3. Change your mind-set. Stop thinking of yourself as a procrastinator. See yourself - and talk about yourself with others - as someone who gets things done.”

