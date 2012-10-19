FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Ways to stop procrastination
October 19, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - If you are stuck in a cycle of procrastination, don’t despair - a few simple steps can help you break out of the malaise, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Procrastination may feel like the human condition, but it doesn’t have to. To get out of your own way and increase your productivity, try these three tactics:

1. Set deadlines. Create a schedule with clear due dates for each task. Remind yourself by using visual cues: Set reminders in your calendar, add items to your to-do list, or put a sticky note on your computer screen.

2. Ask for help. Ask a trusted colleague to review your work. Knowing that she’s expecting it can spur you to get started.

3. Change your mind-set. Stop thinking of yourself as a procrastinator. See yourself - and talk about yourself with others - as someone who gets things done.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “The Guide to Getting the Right Work Done.”

(For the full post, see: here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
