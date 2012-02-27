FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Try out your customers' shoes
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 27, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Try out your customers' shoes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sometimes, what your customers say is not what they will end up doing, so try instead to put yourself in your customers’ shoes,says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”If your company is looking to innovate, don’t waste time analyzing market research reports and delving into customer data. What customers say they will do is not necessarily what they end up doing.

Instead, put yourself in your customers’ shoes. Observe them using products and watch for frustrations they may not even notice.

Don’t delegate these explorations to the market research consultants. Do it yourself. Make sure senior people in your organization - those who have the strategic understanding to recognize opportunity and the authority to act on it - get out and observe customers too.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “How to Get Past Your Customers’ Lies” by Alessandro Di Fiore.

(For the full post, see: here)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.