Management Tip of the Day: How to command attention

”Executive presence is not an innate quality; it is a set of behaviors that you can learn over time. Whether you are a natural wallflower or a social butterfly, you can enhance your presence by doing the following:

1. Focus and relax. Calm is the foundation of presence. Use your breathing as an anchor that you return to when you get stressed or start to lose focus.

2. Gain awareness. To change your behavior, you need to know how you are perceived. Pay attention to how people react to you and ask for candid feedback from those you trust.

3. Practice with support. Telling a colleague or mentor you’re working on presence can boost your skills and confidence. The feedback you receive can also reinforce momentum.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Developing Executive Presence” by Joshua Ehrlich.

