Management Tip of the Day: Delegate, then disengage
March 13, 2012

Management Tip of the Day: Delegate, then disengage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Too many managers go through the motions of delegating, only to hang around and try to micromanage their employees instead, says Harvard Business Review. They need to disengage.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Entrusting a project to someone else can be tough. But if you don’t rely on others, you’ll always end up doing everything yourself. You’ll also shortchange those who could learn by taking on new tasks.

Once you delegate something, don’t be tempted to micromanage the process. Agree on the expected outcomes and just let go.

If you’ve asked a team member to take care of an important presentation, don’t spend endless time on edits and corrections. Be clear on the parameters and remove yourself so she can do it her way, not yours.

This is much more efficient than taking over, and the end product will likely be better.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Be More Productive by Making Better Daily Choices” by Ana Dutra.

(For the full post, see: here)

