FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Make time to prioritize
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 15, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Make time to prioritize

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, March 15 (Reuters) - It is important to focus on a goal rather than just using up time, and also to embrace the gift of unscheduled time, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Do you truly understand how you spend your time? Most people assume they dedicate more hours to strategic work than they actually do.

Look back on the past month in your calendar. Add up the time you spent on your strategic priorities. Was it enough? It’s likely less than you thought. That’s because most people tend to do the most urgent things instead of the most meaningful things.

Identify your top five priorities for the coming year, and each month make sure you spend enough time on those priorities. If you don‘t, it’s time to cancel some meetings and build in time for the things that matter.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Make Time for Time” by Anthony K. Tjan.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.