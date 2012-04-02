FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Network intensely to find a job
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Network intensely to find a job

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Massive, highly deliberate outreach is the only reliable path to victory when it comes to networking as part of a job search and to find new opportunities, says Harvard Business Review.

Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”The best way to find a job is through networking. But don’t limit your outreach to close friends and current colleagues. Cast a wide net and reach people beyond your immediate circle.

Here are three steps to do that:

1. Broadly define your network. You have more contacts than you think. Consider former classmates, former colleagues, clients, and community acquaintances. When you make a contact, ask for introductions to others.

2. View discussions as learning opportunities. Approach meetings as conversations, not interviews. Ask about more than jobs. Ask about the industry, how to succeed, and how to position yourself.

3. Keep good records. Connecting with many people can be complicated. After each meeting, write down what you learned and what you’ll do as a result.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Find a Job with Massive, Structured Networking” by Bill Barnett.

(For the full post, see: here)

