Management Tip of the Day: Take harsh criticism in stride
April 11, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 6 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Take harsh criticism in stride

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, April 11 (Reuters) - It’s one thing to be a punching-bag for your bosses, but what about the zingers from your supposedly well-intentioned colleague or office rival? Harvard Business Review says keep cool - and remember that karma is on your side.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Whether it’s an office rival or a well-intended colleague, someone will likely say something punitive or hurtful to you at some point in your career.

When it happens, remember:

1. Don’t respond right away. Resist the temptation to snap back. There is no use in getting angry or creating a nasty paper trail. Take time to cool off and then reply cordially.

2. Determine if you’re overreacting. Ask yourself whether the comment was really that bad. Sometimes a thoughtful offer to help can seem like an insult.

3. Forgive, but remember. Don’t hold a grudge, but keep in mind that if you are ever asked for a reference about the person, you can give a frank answer.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “How to Deal with Critics” by Dorie Clark.

(For the full post, see: here)

