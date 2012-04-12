FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: On smarter strategic planning
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 12, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: On smarter strategic planning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Developing effective strategy in turbulent times requires breaking with old habits and having difficult discussions, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Strategic planning fails when it has fuzzy objectives, too many people, and a rushed schedule. When your company faces uncertainty and needs to develop a strategy fast, do it the right way:

1. Define the challenge. Your leadership team can’t settle on a path forward unless everyone agrees on the problem you’re trying to solve. Once you are aligned, focus on core questions and avoid meandering discussions.

2. Identify the destination. Define the future state and how to get there. Don’t try to please everyone; make the hard choices that lead to a clear strategy.

3. Develop options. Changes in the marketplace are inevitable. Come up with alternative approaches that let you to respond to uncertain events.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Six Strategy Insights RIM’s New CEO Can Use” by Steve Wunker.

(For the full post, see: here)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.