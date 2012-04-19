FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Practice being a leader
#Industrials
April 19, 2012

Management Tip of the Day: Practice being a leader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, April 19 (Reuters) - To practice leadership in your life, seize opportunities to make and learn from decisions, whenever and wherever they arise, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Leadership is not an innate trait that you’re born with. It can be learned. The key is to practice before you have the official title.

Start by focusing on the choices you make now, such as who to put on your team or what vendor to use for your project. Recognize that you likely don’t know everything. Making decisions based on incomplete information is a skill that every leader must master.

Once you’ve acted, ask yourself: Was that the right decision? Could you have done something differently? This will get you comfortable with making decisions, acting upon them, and reflecting on their outcomes. Then, learn from your inevitable mistakes.

You will build knowledge and skills as you work up to the larger decisions with broader consequences that all leaders have to make.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from ”Wilderness Leadership - on the Job“ by John Kanengieter and Aparna Rajagopal-Durbin.”

(For the full post, see: here)

