Management Tip of the Day: Stop trying to delight

BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Customers mostly don’t want to be “delighted” in some contrived mannter, but instead want quick responses and solutions to their problems, says Harvard Business Review.

”The notion of going above and beyond customer needs is so entrenched that managers rarely question it. But delighting your customers may be a waste of time and energy.

In fact, most customers just want simple, quick solutions to their problems, and your company should make that possible.

Think about the service initiatives you have underway. Question whether they are focused on reducing customer effort or adding unnecessary bells and whistles. Start with frontline employees since they likely interact with customers the most. Make sure they have the skills, permission, and the incentive to reduce customer effort.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Stop Trying to Delight Your Customers: The Idea in Practice” by Matthew Dixon, Lara Ponomareff, and Anastasia Milgramm.

