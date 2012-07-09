FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Reward managers for helping others
July 9, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Reward managers for helping others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, July 9 (Reuters) - If you truly expect your team to support the professional growth of their direct reports, put your money where your mouth is, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Many bosses say they want their managers to spend time developing people. But then they reward the results of that process, rather than time spent on it.

If you truly expect your team to support the professional growth of their direct reports, put your money where your mouth is. Reinforce the notion that your company values leadership development by rewarding managers who excel at it.

Evaluate your managers’ success in this area as a regular part of performance reviews. Have explicit discussions at review time about what they’ve done to support the growth of their people. Then, tie a portion of their compensation to performance in this area.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “The Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Career Management.”

(For the full post, see: here)

