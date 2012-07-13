Management Tip of the Day: Get the salary you want

BOSTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Regardless of the state of the job market you should always negotiate a salary when heading into a new job, even though it can be an uncomfortable process, says Harvard Business Review.

”Negotiating a salary can be an uncomfortable process. You want to get what you’re worth, but you also don’t want to scare off your future employer.

Prepare for your next talk by doing the following:

1. Do research. Information is power. Reach out to friends or colleagues who can tell you what the employer might typically pay for the role.

2. Be honest. When a recruiter asks if you have salary requirements, be upfront. The employer needs to know your expectations so they don’t waste their time or yours.

3. Offer Solutions. A salary talk is a negotiation - two parties trying to reach a solution that works for both sides. If the initial number is lower than your reasonable expectation, propose something that will meet the needs of both you and the employer.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “How to Negotiate Your Next Salary” by Amy Gallo.

