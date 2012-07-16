FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Your employees' career paths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Managers need to stop being so self-interested and instead think about what they can do to help their star employees find that next level of growth, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”No boss likes to think about losing star employees. But it’s your job as a manager to help people find the next level of growth. Here are three things you can do to support your direct reports’ development:

1. Redefine current roles. Make sure job descriptions match people’s interests, values, and skills. This will help ensure that they’ll face new challenges as they grow.

2. Help them network. Identify people in the company who can provide opportunities, guidance, insight, or access to a different network.

3. Evaluate options. Help your direct reports determine which opportunities have the greatest potential for learning. Put the company’s needs before your own when discussing options that may include someone leaving your team.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from the Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Career Management.

(For the full post, see: here)

