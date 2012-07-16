Management Tip of the Day: Your employees' career paths

BOSTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Managers need to stop being so self-interested and instead think about what they can do to help their star employees find that next level of growth, says Harvard Business Review.

”No boss likes to think about losing star employees. But it’s your job as a manager to help people find the next level of growth. Here are three things you can do to support your direct reports’ development:

1. Redefine current roles. Make sure job descriptions match people’s interests, values, and skills. This will help ensure that they’ll face new challenges as they grow.

2. Help them network. Identify people in the company who can provide opportunities, guidance, insight, or access to a different network.

3. Evaluate options. Help your direct reports determine which opportunities have the greatest potential for learning. Put the company’s needs before your own when discussing options that may include someone leaving your team.”

