Management Tip of the Day: Start your team on the right path
#Industrials
July 23, 2012

Management Tip of the Day: Start your team on the right path

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Consistently building high performance teams is a challenging and complex undertaking, but focusing on a few specific steps can help, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org).

”Any manager who has put together a team - be it large or small, in-person or virtual - knows how difficult it is to get a group started off right.

Next time you have to launch a team, try these three things to improve your chances of success:

1. Foster Trust. People who trust one another tend to get work done quickly. Encourage an environment where people feel free to speak their minds.

2. Quickly acknowledge mistakes. No group can succeed without correcting itself along the way. Candid and timely conversations are essential.

3. Be clear about expectations. The clearer the mission, the better the team performance. Everyone must know what is expected of them, in as granular a way as is practical.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Building Effective Teams Isn’t Rocket Science, But It’s Just as Hard” by Douglas R. Conant.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
