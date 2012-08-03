FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Time for a marketing makeover
August 3, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Time for a marketing makeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Marketing in successful companies is not something done only by a specific department but is part of the overall culture, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”In successful organizations, marketing isn’t one group’s responsibility. Everyone should be constantly aware of who their customers are and what they want or need.

To orient your employees towards marketing, you’ll need to persuade them that the best thing they can do for the company (and themselves) is to think of new ways to satisfy the firm’s most profitable customers.

Provide training that highlights the importance of a marketing orientation. Ensure that your performance measurement and reward systems encourage behavior that builds long-term customer satisfaction.

If you don’t have the right talent in place, bring in some strong outside marketers with substantial experience.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from the Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Marketing Essentials.

(For the full post, see: here)

