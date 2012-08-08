Management Tip of the Day: Reveal intentions to build trust

BOSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - To build trust it is critical to take purposeful steps to reveal your motives and values and to open yourself so others can see inside you, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”People’s trust in you is largely determined by your intentions. Here are three ways to prove your sincerity:

1. Talk explicitly about what you want. Tell your team the values and motives that guide your decisions. Don’t assume people will see them. Say them outright and invite discussion.

2. Walk the talk. Maintain integrity between what you say and what you do. This will prove your authenticity.

3. Be consistent. What you practice should be the same from day to day, from person to person, from situation to situation. If it’s not, people will doubt you. When there are discrepancies, explain them.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from ”For People to Trust You, Reveal Your Intentions“ by Linda Hill and Kent Lineback.”

(For the full post, see: here)