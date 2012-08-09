FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: How to explore your next move
August 9, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Management Tip of the Day: How to explore your next move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - When contemplating a career change, think about seeking out and quizzing several people who are already doing the kind of work you are interested in, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”If you’re contemplating a career change, it can be hard to know how happy you’ll be in a new position or industry.

Find out more about your next move by finding three to five people who are doing the kind of work you’re interested in. Contact them to set up informational interviews.

If you don’t know anyone, find people through colleagues or social media. Don’t feel timid about contacting someone. People are usually flattered when you ask for their opinions, and most enjoy talking about what they do. You can always offer to take the contact to lunch to sweeten the pot.

Before the meeting, prepare a list of questions you’d like to ask the interviewee. These may range from ‘What do you like most about your work?’ to ‘What’s an average day like for you?’ to ‘What does someone have to do to get ahead in your field?'”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from the Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Career Management.

(For the full post, see: here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
