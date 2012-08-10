FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Earn your credibility stripes
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 10, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Earn your credibility stripes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - If you are not prepared to walk the walk you might be ill-equipped to talk the talk and establish yourself as a credible leader, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”One of the most critical traits of an effective leader is credibility. If your team doesn’t believe in your ability to do your job, you’ll struggle to motivate them.

Don’t assume your credibility is apparent. Make an effort to establish it from the beginning by showing your willingness to work hard, modeling the behaviors you’re trying to encourage in others, and keeping promises and meeting deadlines.

Always be prepared for meetings and presentations. Hold others accountable, treating them fairly and consistently. And, use your power and influence for the benefit of others.

Remember that once you’ve established it, it’s important to continue to demonstrate your trustworthiness credibility for the long term.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from The Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Leading and Motivating.

(For the full post, see: here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.