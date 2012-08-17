FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
August 17, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Management Tip of the Day: Respect your boss's time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - You might think that your manager wastes your time, but perhaps you are really wasting HER time, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”It’s easy to complain about a manager who wastes time. It’s much harder to see how you might misuse that manager’s time.

Here are three ways to minimize the impact you have on your supervisor’s tight schedule:

1. Self-delegate. Avoid requesting her intervention too often. If you or one of your direct reports can accomplish the task without your boss’s help, do it.

2. Present solutions, not problems. Don’t bring problems to your boss to solve. Instead, bring proposed solutions, and seek his feedback.

3. Accommodate her working style. For example, if she prefers to receive information in writing rather than in person, honor those preferences even if it’s not your style.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from the “Harvard ManageMentor Online Module: Time Management.”

(For the full post, see: here)

