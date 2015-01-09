China's Bright Food aiming for Manassen IPO this year

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chinese food giant Bright Food Group is aiming to list Australian unit Manassen Foods overseas this year, a Bright spokesman said on Friday, helping raise funds for a firm which has been on a global acquisition spree over the past few years.

Bright is targeting having around half of its assets securitised by 2018, compared to around 20 percent currently, spokesman Pan Jianjun told Reuters.

The state-owned firm’s global march reflects the growing buying power of Chinese companies around the world, with assets stretching from Europe to Israel and Australia. China’s trainmakers are also pushing abroad while conglomerates like Fosun Group have been buying up assets in Europe and the United States.

As well as Manassen, Bright owns British cereal maker Weetabix and Australian dairy company Mundella Foods, while it has announced deals for Israeli food group Tnuva and Italian olive oil group Salov.

Dairy firm Synlait Milk Ltd, which Bright acquired in 2010, listed in New Zealand in July 2013.

“In the future we want to write ‘IPO’ into the handbook of Bright’s overseas M&A,” Pan said. He added that Bright would look to take future acquisitions to IPO within 2-3 years.

Last year Bright said it would buy a 56 percent stake in Israeli food firm Tnuva and a majority stake in Salov, which owns the Sagra and Filippo Berio brands.

Bright has four listed subsidiary firms in China, including Bright Dairy and Food Co Ltd, Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co Ltd, Shanghai Haibo Co Ltd and Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and David Lin; Editing by Stephen Coates)