FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man Utd says European absence to cost more than 30 million pounds
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Man Utd says European absence to cost more than 30 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Failure to qualify for European competition next season will cost English soccer club Manchester United more than 30 million pounds ($50 million), Executive Vice-chairman Ed Woodward said on Thursday.

Woodward said the club would make an announcement “in due course” on the team’s new manager, after the dismissal of David Moyes before the end of his first season, and remains active in the player transfer market.

Speaking to financial analysts, Woodward also said United remained in discussion with a number of groups about a new kit supply deal for when Nike’s contract expires next year. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.