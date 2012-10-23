FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Glazer family not planning to sell Man Utd -vice chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The American Glazer family are long-term investors in English soccer club Manchester United and have no plans to sell the club following a flotation in August, Vice Chairman Ed Woodward told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s a very popular business that people have interest in. The answer is not for sale,” Woodward said when asked about future ownership plans.

“The opportunities that we see going forward and the excitement that they have in this is undiminished. I don’t see them selling completely for many, many years,” he added.

