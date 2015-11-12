FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man United posts 39 pct rise in first-quarter revenue
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Man United posts 39 pct rise in first-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - English soccer club Manchester United posted a 39 percent rise in first-quarter revenue due to its participation in the lucrative Champions League tournament this season and sponsorship deals signed during the quarter.

United, currently fourth in the English Premier League, failed to qualify for last season’s Champions League, Europe’s top club competition, after finishing seventh in the EPL in 2013/14.

The club, owned by the American Glazer family, said total revenue rose to 123.6 million pounds ($187.60 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 88.7 million pounds a year earlier.

The company’s adjusted core earnings almost doubled to 41.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6588 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

