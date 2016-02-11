FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manchester United raises full-year core earnings outlook
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Manchester United raises full-year core earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year adjusted core earnings expectations as it posted a 26.6 percent rise in second-quarter revenue.

United said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 178 million pounds to 188 million pounds for the year, compared to its earlier outlook of 165 million to 175 million.

The club, league winners a record 20 times and currently fifth in the Premier League, said revenue in the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 133.8 million pounds.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.