May 13, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Manchester United posts record third-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - English Premier League soccer club Manchester United on Friday reiterated its full-year financial targets as it reported a 30 percent rise in third-quarter revenue despite inconsistent performances on the pitch.

United, English league champions a record 20 times and currently fifth in the Premier League before the final round of matches, said total revenue rose to 123.4 million pounds ($177.8 million) in the three months to March 31, from 95 million pounds a year earlier.

The club’s adjusted core earnings jumped 76.8 percent to 44.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6941 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)

