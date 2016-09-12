FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manchester United earnings to dip on Champions League absence
September 12, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Manchester United earnings to dip on Champions League absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United reported a 30 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Monday but forecast lower earnings for the current year as the club will miss out on Champions League soccer after finishing fifth in the English Premier League last season.

United said it expected 170-180 million pounds in adjusted core earnings this year after a record figure of 192 million for the year ended June 30.

It expects 530-540 million pounds in revenue this year, up from 515 million due to new television deals for Premier League clubs.

The club's revenue for the fourth quarter rose to 134.5 million pounds ($178.43 million) from 105.8 million a year earlier. Adjusted core earnings jumped 53 percent to 49.3 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7538 pounds Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

