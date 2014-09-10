FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man Utd see revenue, profit fall from European absence
September 10, 2014

Man Utd see revenue, profit fall from European absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - English soccer club Manchester United forecast on Wednesday that revenue and profit would fall in 2014-15, paying a price for missing out on European soccer this season.

United, 20 times English champions, reported revenue of 433 million pounds ($698 million) in the year to the end of June, and core profit of 130 million pounds.

The team finished only seventh in the Premier League last season, missing out on a place in the lucrative Champions League for this campaign.

As a consequence, United forecast revenue of 385-395 million pounds in the current year, and profit of between 90 and 95 million pounds.

1 US dollar = 0.6203 British pound Writing by Keith Weir, editing by David Evans

