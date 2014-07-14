Manchester United agree record shirt deal with Adidas

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a 10-year, 750 million pounds ($1.3 billion) deal with Adidas AG for the German sportswear company to supply shirts and kit to the former English soccer champions.

United, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, had previously enjoyed a long-running supply deal with Nike, the world’s largest sportswear group. Adidas will take over the contract from the 2015/16 season.

The deal, announced on Monday, is a record for the Manchester club and will result in United receiving double the average sums paid to European rivals.