FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manchester United agree record shirt deal with Adidas
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Manchester United agree record shirt deal with Adidas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a 10-year, 750 million pounds ($1.3 billion) deal with Adidas AG for the German sportswear company to supply shirts and kit to the former English soccer champions.

United, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, had previously enjoyed a long-running supply deal with Nike, the world’s largest sportswear group. Adidas will take over the contract from the 2015/16 season.

The deal, announced on Monday, is a record for the Manchester club and will result in United receiving double the average sums paid to European rivals.

$1 = 0.5877 British Pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.