FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Ferguson says not being paid from Man Utd IPO
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Ferguson says not being paid from Man Utd IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said on Thursday he would not benefit financially from the English Premier League club’s planned flotation on the New York Stock Exchange.

“In regards to suggestions that I have praised the Glazer Family because I stand to financially benefit from the proposed IPO, there is not a single grain of truth in this allegation,” he said in a statement issued by the club on his behalf.

“I do not receive any payments, directly or indirectly, from the IPO,” he added.

Ferguson, who has been in charge of the club for 26 years and has overseen a long period of success, is hugely popular with fans, many of whom are unhappy with the way the American Glazer family have run the club’s finances.

“The Glazer family have let me get on with my job, there is no interference or obstruction, only support,” he added.

Editing by XXXX,

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.