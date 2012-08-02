Soccer-Ferguson says not being paid from Man Utd IPO

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said on Thursday he would not benefit financially from the English Premier League club’s planned flotation on the New York Stock Exchange.

“In regards to suggestions that I have praised the Glazer Family because I stand to financially benefit from the proposed IPO, there is not a single grain of truth in this allegation,” he said in a statement issued by the club on his behalf.

“I do not receive any payments, directly or indirectly, from the IPO,” he added.

Ferguson, who has been in charge of the club for 26 years and has overseen a long period of success, is hugely popular with fans, many of whom are unhappy with the way the American Glazer family have run the club’s finances.

“The Glazer family have let me get on with my job, there is no interference or obstruction, only support,” he added.