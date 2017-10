July 3 (Reuters) - Manchester United Ltd, the world’s best-supported soccer club, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Jefferies, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriting the IPO.