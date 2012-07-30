Manchester United sees IPO priced between $16-$20/shr

July 30 (Reuters) - English soccer team Manchester United said it expects to sell 16.67 million shares in its initial public offering at between $16 and $20 each.

The offering is now expected to raise $383.3 million at the upper end of the price band.

Manchester United is arguably the world’s best-supported soccer club and has a global fan-base of 659 million, according to a recent market survey.

The club had filed to raise up to $100 million in its IPO of Class A stock earlier this month.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR had reported earlier in the month that the club was expected to launch its New York IPO as early as next week, with pricing scheduled for early August.