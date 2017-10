NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manchester United shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday at $14.05, slightly above its initial public offering price.

The IPO priced at $14, below the $16-20 range the club’s bankers had been seeking. It valued the 19-times English champions at $2.3 billion and shaved as much as $100 million off the proceeds expected for the team and its owners.