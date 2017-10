LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Manchester United made a profit from continuing operations of 20.5 million pounds ($32.6 million) in the three months to end-September, the English Premier League soccer club said on Wednesday.

United, English champions a record 19 times, said its debt had fallen to 360 million pounds, down 17 percent from a year ago, following a flotation on the New York Stock Exchange in August.