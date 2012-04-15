FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manchester Utd owners revive $1 bln IPO plan-report
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Manchester Utd owners revive $1 bln IPO plan-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - The owners of British football club Manchester United have reactivated an earlier plan to float its shares on the stock market in Singapore following improved market conditions, the Sunday Times reported.

The Florida-based Glazer family is looking to raise up to 600 million pounds by selling 25 to 30 percent of the club via an initial public offering that would value it at up to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the newspaper said.

A spokesman for Manchester United said, “We don’t comment on this sort of speculation”.

Manchester United had eyed a $1 billion flotation in Singapore last year but shelved it due to market volatility, a source close to the IPO told Reuters in September.

In recent months, bankers have told Reuters they expect the deal to be revived this year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.