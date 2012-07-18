FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Indonesia's Bank Mandiri to sell $350 mln recap bond in Aug
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 18, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Indonesia's Bank Mandiri to sell $350 mln recap bond in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to chief financial officer, not CEO, in first paragraph)

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest lender, Bank Mandiri, plans to sell a recap bond worth $350 million in August, Chief Financial Officer Pahala Mansuri said on Wednesday.

“We will sell at least $350 million next month. There’s 3 banks that are interested to buy (the recap bonds) but I can’t give the names yet,” he told reporters.

“By selling these recap bonds, we will have fresh funds,” he added. “Since we’re selling it in dollars, it means we have more foreign exchange credit funding, which was previously slowed down.”

Bank Mandiri owns 87 trillion rupiah ($9.21 billion) of recap bonds and aims to sell 54 trillion over the next nine months to the market, central banks or the finance ministry. Indonesian banks have not been allowed to trade these “recap” bonds up to now, but the central bank is considering allowing the bonds to be sold. ($1=9,450 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.