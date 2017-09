JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Full-year ended December 31, 2013. (trillion rupiah)

Net Profit 18.2 vs 15.50 NOTE: Bank Mandiri is the nation’s biggest bank by assets and is controlled by Indonesian government.

To read Mandiri's full statement on its results, click on (here) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)