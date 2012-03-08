Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Q4 net profit rises 6.4 pct

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s biggest lender, saw fourth quarter 2011 net profit up 6.4 percent, on lending growth as benchmark interest rates were cut to a record low.

The firm’s fourth quarter net profit was 3.0 trillion rupiah ($329.31 million), compared with 2.82 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed based on published full-year and nine-month results.

State-owned Mandiri, which aims to expand its reach into Southeast Asia and China, reported on Thursday full year 2011 net profit of 12.2 trillion rupiah. This compared with a net profit of 9.2 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.

Analysts forecast full-year 2012 net profit at 13.57 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters’ I/B/E/S.

The lender's shares rose 2.3 percent ahead of the result . The shares rose 6 percent in 2011, slightly outperforming a 3.2 percent rally in the Jakarta index. ($1 = 9110 rupiah)