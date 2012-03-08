FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Q4 net profit rises 6.4 pct
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Q4 net profit rises 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s biggest lender, saw fourth quarter 2011 net profit up 6.4 percent, on lending growth as benchmark interest rates were cut to a record low.

The firm’s fourth quarter net profit was 3.0 trillion rupiah ($329.31 million), compared with 2.82 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed based on published full-year and nine-month results.

State-owned Mandiri, which aims to expand its reach into Southeast Asia and China, reported on Thursday full year 2011 net profit of 12.2 trillion rupiah. This compared with a net profit of 9.2 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.

Analysts forecast full-year 2012 net profit at 13.57 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters’ I/B/E/S.

The lender’s shares rose 2.3 percent ahead of the result . The shares rose 6 percent in 2011, slightly outperforming a 3.2 percent rally in the Jakarta index. ($1 = 9110 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.