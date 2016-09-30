FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Mando denies it violated Bosch auto parts patents
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's Mando denies it violated Bosch auto parts patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korean automotive parts supplier Mando Corp on Friday denied German peer Robert Bosch GmbH's assertions in a U.S. lawsuit that Mando had infringed on Bosch patents and said it plans to "respond legally" to the suit.

"Our technical review showed that we have never violated the patents (of Bosch)," Mando said in a filing with South Korea's stock exchange.

Bosch on Thursday lodged a lawsuit at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Mando alleging infringement of four of its patents.

Shares in Mando tumbled 13 percent in Seoul on Friday to their lowest levels in more than two months. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
