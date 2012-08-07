S.Korea's Mando in deal to secure rights for $182 mln NPS stake in Halla

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korean parts maker Mando said on Tuesday that it has agreed to secure the right to buy shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service (NPS) in car air-conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp.

The deal came after NPS in July rejected a tender offer made by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp to acquire its 8.1 percent stake in Halla Climate Control.

Shares in Halla extended losses, down more than 7 percent as of 0349 GMT, in a flat wider market.