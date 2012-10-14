Taxi maker Manganese Bronze in bailout talks with Geely-paper

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Executives from Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd will fly into Britain on Monday for emergency talks that may lead to a bailout of London black taxi maker Manganese Bronze Holdings Plc, the Sunday Times reported.

The British newspaper said on Sunday without citing sources that Manganese Bronze was expected to discuss a cash injection with Geely as the maker of London’s famous black cabs had no income stream for the foreseeable future.

Geely owns a 20 percent stake in Manganese Bronze, which suspended trading in its shares on Friday and said its financial position was unclear after it discovered a safety defect in its new TX4 model that led to a recall and halt in sales.

Neither Geely or Manganese Bronze was available for comment.