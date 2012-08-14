UPDATE 1-Cab maker Manganese Bronze uncovers $6 million accounting error

* Says found 3.9 mln stg understatement of historical losses

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Manganese Bronze, the maker of London’s iconic cabs, said on Tuesday that it had found a 3.9 million pound ($6.1 million) black hole in its accounts, causing it to delay the release of its half-year results for over a month.

“Due to a combination of system and procedural errors, a number of transactions relating to 2010 and 2011 and some residual balances from the previous system were not properly processed through the new IT system,” the company said in a statement.

“The cumulative effect of these errors is an estimated 3.9 million pounds understatement of historical losses which go back over several years although the work to apportion the loss between previous years is not yet complete.”

Manganese Bronze, which is 20 percent owned by China’s largest private automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , said its balance sheet at Dec. 31, and the financial years for 2011 and prior years would have to be restated as a result. It intends to release its half-year results on or before Sept. 24.

It also said trading in the first seven months of 2012 had been difficult and remained challenging, and that it expects to report net losses for the first half that are “substantially higher” than the corresponding period last year.

It added that it was expecting higher sales in the second half, but did not know yet if its full year results would be in line with market expectations.

Manganese Bronze said that as of end-June it had 2.8 million pounds of headroom on its agreed banking facilities and continued to have the support of its bankers and Geely.

Shares in the company, which have lost over 20 percent of their value since the start of the year, closed at 25 pence on Monday.