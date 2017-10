Oct 12 (Reuters) - Manganese Bronze Holdings Plc, the maker of London’s iconic cabs, recalled about 400 of its TX4 London taxis and suspended sales of new models after discovering a defect in the steering box introduced in February.

The company said the suspension of sales will have a very material impact on the company’s cash flows and that its financial position remained unclear until a technical solution was arrived at.

Trading in its shares has been suspended.