REFILE-MOVES-Simon Pickard, Edward Cole join Man GLG as portfolio managers

May 7 (Reuters) - Man GLG, the discretionary investment management business of Man Group Plc, appointed Simon Pickard and Edward Cole portfolio managers to drive its soon-to-be-launched unconstrained emerging equity strategy.

Unconstrained equity investments have the flexibility to invest in all types of equities and are not tied to the index weight or size of the companies.

Both join from asset manager Carmignac Gestion, Man GLG said.

Pickard, who has 18 years of experience, was the head of emerging market equities at Carmignac, while Cole, who has 14 years of experience, was a portfolio manager. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)