FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-MOVES-Simon Pickard, Edward Cole join Man GLG as portfolio managers
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-Simon Pickard, Edward Cole join Man GLG as portfolio managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to fix typo)

May 7 (Reuters) - Man GLG, the discretionary investment management business of Man Group Plc, appointed Simon Pickard and Edward Cole portfolio managers to drive its soon-to-be-launched unconstrained emerging equity strategy.

Unconstrained equity investments have the flexibility to invest in all types of equities and are not tied to the index weight or size of the companies.

Both join from asset manager Carmignac Gestion, Man GLG said.

Pickard, who has 18 years of experience, was the head of emerging market equities at Carmignac, while Cole, who has 14 years of experience, was a portfolio manager. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.