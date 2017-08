A U.S. appeals court has thrown out an 18-month prison sentence for a corrupt Westchester lawyer whose cooperation helped convict three New York state senators, finding incorrect guidelines were used in considering the sentence.

"It is not clear from the record ... that the district court would have arrived at the same sentence absent the error," the Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit explained.

