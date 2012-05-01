FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third of Man Group investors fail to back Carnwath
May 1, 2012 / 3:27 PM / in 5 years

Third of Man Group investors fail to back Carnwath

Laurence Fletcher

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Almost one-third of Man Group shareholders failed to back the re-election of City veteran Alison Carnwath as a director on Tuesday, just days after Barclays investors criticised her role in approving a pay plan for the bank’s CEO.

Results from the hedge fund manager’s annual general meeting showed 32.6 percent of shareholders didn’t back Carnwath’s reappointment, while 14.9 percent didn’t approve Man’s remuneration report.

On Friday 20.9 percent of Barclays shareholders voted against the re-election of Carnwath, a banker who heads up the bank’s remuneration committee, after widespread outrage at the 17 million pound package for CEO Bob Diamond.

Carnwath, who is also chairman of Land Securities, sits on Man Group’s remuneration committee and has been on Man’s board for 11 years.

Man’s small shareholders on Tuesday expressed their frustration at the pay awarded to CEO Peter Clarke after a fall of around 60 percent in the share price since September, with one asking, “Sir, does it really seem like a $7 million sort of year to you?”

